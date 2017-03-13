PVR Cinemas launches India's first HP virtual reality lounge
Noida, March 20 - In a move to bring immersive and interactive content for its customers, multiplex major PVR Cinemas in association with HP India on Monday launched India's first HP Virtual Reality lounge here. With this facility -- housed at PVR ECX, Mall of India, Noida -- buying a movie ticket at PVR ECX will allow customers to explore a whole new library of fascinating and adventurous immersive and interactive content curated from various genres like drama, fiction, science fiction, horror and action, among others.
