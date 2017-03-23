Proud to witness, be part of new age Indian cinema: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai, March 26 - Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie Naam Shabana, says she is proud to be part of the changing phase of Indian cinema where women-centric films are becoming a reality. When I entered the film industry, it was going through the change and I knew that people are ready to receive experimental content, but never thought I will become part of that change with a film like 'Pink'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.