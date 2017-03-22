Prithviraj is the most wanted criminal in 'Naam Shabana'
Talking about his upcoming release Naam Shabana, the actor said that he was confident of its success. After two of his Bollywood films Aiyya and Aurangzeb failed miserably at the box office, South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is back with a bang in Naam Shabana and will be seen in a negative role.
