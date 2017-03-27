Phillauri box office collection day 5...

Phillauri box office collection day 5: Anushka-Diljit film collects Rs 19.22 cr

Phillauri box office collection day 5: Anushka Sharma plays a ghost whose spirit has taken a refuge in a tree ever since her death. Phillauri starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh has collected a total of Rs 19.22 crore in five days.

