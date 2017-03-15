Opening Credits: "Athens Jewish Film Festival," "Beauty and the...

Athens Jewish Film Festival: Now in its 10th year, the AJFF kicks off its 2017 program at Athens Cine on Saturday with the new romantic comedy "Moos" and runs through Tuesday, concluding with a screening of the acclaimed 2016 Leonard Nimoy documentary "For the Love of Spock." This year's festival will feature guest speakers and a short film competition.

