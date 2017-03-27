Official teaser of Assamese film Aei Maatite released

Guwahati, Mar 27 : : Angeekar Films on Monday launched the official teaser of the first full-length Assamese feature film on witch hunting problem Aei Maatite. At a sober function held at Guwahati Press Club, the films Director Dr Sitanath Lahkar, Editor Dr A Nagraj and Sound Designer-cum-Mixer Devabrot Chaliha released the Official Teaser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.