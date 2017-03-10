Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan is no less beautiful than her grandmom, see pics
While we were gushing over the chic looks and style statement of Saif Ali Khan 's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, here is another star kid who has got the right credentials to make it big in Bollywood. She is the granddaughter of Nutan, the reigning actor of 1960s and 1970s Indian cinema, Pranutan Bahl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC