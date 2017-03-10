Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan is no less beautiful than her grandmom, see pics

While we were gushing over the chic looks and style statement of Saif Ali Khan 's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, here is another star kid who has got the right credentials to make it big in Bollywood. She is the granddaughter of Nutan, the reigning actor of 1960s and 1970s Indian cinema, Pranutan Bahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.