Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan is no ...

Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan is no less beautiful than her grandmom, see pics

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

While we were gushing over the chic looks and style statement of Saif Ali Khan 's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, here is another star kid who has got the right credentials to make it big in Bollywood. She is the granddaughter of Nutan, the reigning actor of 1960s and 1970s Indian cinema, Pranutan Bahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC