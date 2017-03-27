Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Joseph Brodsky During This Year 'Master of Art' Festival
For the second consecutive year the festival for documentaries dedicated to arts, Master of Art will present the premiere for Bulgaria international works between 20 and 30 April and the place is LumiA re Cinema. Among the titles this year are films dedicated to famous artists such as Claude Mone, Yeronimus Bosh, Picasso, Ian Fleming, Yosif Brodski, Deyvid Linch and many others.
