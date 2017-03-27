Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Jo...

Movies About Claude Mone, Picasso, Joseph Brodsky During This Year 'Master of Art' Festival

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

For the second consecutive year the festival for documentaries dedicated to arts, Master of Art will present the premiere for Bulgaria international works between 20 and 30 April and the place is LumiA re Cinema. Among the titles this year are films dedicated to famous artists such as Claude Mone, Yeronimus Bosh, Picasso, Ian Fleming, Yosif Brodski, Deyvid Linch and many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC