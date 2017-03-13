Mehbooba would prefer Salman as J&K brand ambassador9 min ago

Mehbooba would prefer Salman as J&K b...

Mumbai, March 17 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that the state is safe for tourists to visit as the political situation is under control. The Chief Minister also said that given an opportunity, she would like to invite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to promote tourism in Kashmir Valley.

