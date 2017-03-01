Majid Majidi: Cinema is made for generations
Mid-day goes on a Yari Road set with Iranian maestro Majid Majidi, who's here to make his first Indian film Supple belly, a thick moustache, sitting in a make-shift tent, gently caressing religious beads between his fingers, this calm, soft-spoken gentleman could pass for any other genial desi Uncleji in Versova. And since we've driven down serpentine, narrow gullies of Yari Road - arguably the armpit of Mumbai, but very much the heart of Bollywood - good chances are he's a filmmaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC