L'Or al Paris global ambassador Deepika Padukone believes...

Mumbai, March 26: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was on Saturday officially announced as a newly appointed global ambassador of beauty brand LOreal Paris, joining the likes of Jane Fonda, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "I've always believed that feeling beautiful begins with feeling confident about yourself and L'Oreal Paris with its powerful message 'Because we're worth it', has always encouraged women to do that," Deepika said in a statement, adding that she finds it a privilege to represent the brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.