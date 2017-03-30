Lights go out at historic Delhi cinema after 84 years

This picture taken on March 27, 2017 shows an exterior view of the Regal cinema, an 84-year-old movie hall, in the heart of the Indian capital New Delhi. AFP / Dominique Faget New Delhi: After years of slow but steady decline the colonial-era Regal cinema, a New Delhi institution, is enjoying a late flourishing -- sadly just as it is about to close its doors.

