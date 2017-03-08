Lars von Trier serial killer film inspired by 'rat king' Donald Trump

Controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier has begun shooting his next film iThe House That Jack Built/i, which he says is about life#226;#128;#153;s evil and soulless nature. Filmmaker Lars von Trier has hinted at a potential return to Cannes, the film festival where he was once declared "persona non grata", with his upcoming thriller The House That Jack Built , a serial killer film he says is inspired by US president Donald Trump.

