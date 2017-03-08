Lars von Trier serial killer film ins...

Lars von Trier serial killer film inspired by 'rat king' Donald Trump

Controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier has begun shooting his next film The House That Jack Built, which he says is about life's evil and soulless nature. Filmmaker Lars von Trier has hinted at a potential return to Cannes, the film festival where he was once declared "persona non grata", with his upcoming thriller The House That Jack Built, a serial killer film he says is inspired by US president Donald Trump.

