'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana' makers rope in folk singer Malini Awasthi

Mumbai, Mar 21 : Theatre actress Kavitta Verma, who made her Bollywood debut in a song opposite Sanjay Dutt in 'Policegiri' will be next seen in upcoming family entertainer 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana' starring Vivaan Shah, Akshara Haasan and Gurmeet Choudhary. For a song Mano Ya Na Mano focusing on Kavitta and also featuring the other three leads, the makers of the film roped in noted folk singer Malini Awashti to croon the song, which has been composed by Revant-Siddharth.

Chicago, IL

