Kino Lorber Acquires all North American rights to Gabe Klinger's PORTO

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Gabe Klinger's PORTO, starring Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas. Written by Klinger and Larry Gross and shot on Super 8mm, 16mm and 35mm in the eponymous Portuguese city, PORTO is set for a North American premiere at SXSW, on Sunday, March 12. PORTO had its world premiere in the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival last fall.

