Kino Lorber Acquires all North Americ...

Kino Lorber Acquires all North American rights to Gabe Klinger's PORTO

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Gabe Klinger's PORTO, starring Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas. Written by Klinger and Larry Gross and shot on Super 8mm, 16mm and 35mm in the eponymous Portuguese city, PORTO is set for a North American premiere at SXSW, on Sunday, March 12. PORTO had its world premiere in the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival last fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC