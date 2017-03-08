Kiara Advani's film Machine passed without any cuts; gets U/A certified26 min ago
Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' is all set to hit the theatres on March 17. The film is already in buzz, courtesy the reprised version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast song. It was just recently when the song was launched for which Akshay Kumar was also present.
