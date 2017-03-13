Karan Johar praises Kangana Ranaut, admits he is a movie mafia!1 hour ago
A lot has been said about Kangana Ranaut's appearance on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan', which just wrapped up with its fifth season. While we all knew well before the episode that Kangana would be unleashing fire, unlike other actresses who preferred to be politically correct, but Kangana took it a step further with her 'nepotism' remark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC