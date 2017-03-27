Jeonju film festival line-up announced
Jeonju film festival line-up announced JEONJU -- Screenings of the largest-ever number of films and a number of experimental and socially critical films are among the highlights in the line-up of this year's Jeonju International Film Festival, organizers announced on Monday. Launched in 2000, JIFF is now recognized as the largest festival of indie and art-house films in South Korea.
