I've always been a fan of films with female protagonists: Aditya Kripalani

Author-turned-filmmaker Aditya Kripalani; Aditya Kripalani's first book Back Seat; His latest book Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, which he recently adapted into a movie; He was just a regular 16-year-old, riding high on hormones when he started visiting dance bars. Accompanied by the building watchman, the bars were one of the few sources that satiated the teenager's curiosity, which later turned into an eagerness to know about the dark underbelly of the dancers' lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.