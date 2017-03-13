Is Shahid Kapoor miffed with Hrithik ...

Is Shahid Kapoor miffed with Hrithik Roshan?1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Rangoon which surprisingly did not garner much positive response at the box office! The star has been very choosy about his films since past some years as he does not want to be settled in a particular image. This experimental star is miffed with the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, according the recent reports! The tiff is nothing related to their film roles, but is hugely related to the talent management companies that both of them share! Shahid Kapoor's talent management company has been handling his work but Sasha is upset with it! Why? Here is what the grapevine has to say According to the reports on Mid-day, the Kaabil actor recently hired this talent management company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC