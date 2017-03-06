Is Hrithik Roshan to be blamed for the Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut WAR?1 hour ago
Wel, just yesterday we got hold of a video where Karan Johar BLASTED Kangana Ranaut for trolling him on his own show. In a chat with a film critic Anupama Chopra in London, he slammed Ranaut and told the press that he was done with her playing the victim card all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC