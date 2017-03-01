Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has twins via surrogate
In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Bollywood film maker Karan Johar poses for photographers at the International Indian Film Academy Rocks Green Carpet for the 17th Edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards in Madrid, Spain. Leading Bollywood filmmaker Johar says he's become a parent to twins born via surrogate.
