In a Bizarre Ghost Story, Kristen Stewart Haunts Herself
In 1976's The Devil Finds Work , James Baldwin makes a crucial verb distinction when discussing the screen legends, like Bette Davis, with whom he was transfixed in his youth: "One does not go to see them act: one goes to watch them be . " When one goes to see Kristen Stewart - among the most quicksilver of her generation's performers - in Olivier Assayas' Personal Shopper , a shape-shifting, resolutely of-this-moment ghost story that features her in nearly every frame, one goes not to watch her act but refract .
