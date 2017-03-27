I'm guilty of nepotism: This old video of Karan Johar is going viral
Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke out against actress Kangana Ranaut of playing the 'victim card' and 'woman card' after she accused him of being nepotistic. Now, an old video of the director has emerged online where he admitted being guilty of nepotism.
