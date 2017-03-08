Identity crisis ruined businessman's ...

Identity crisis ruined businessman's plan to stage his own murder

Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Police hunt for Pune resident, who killed a labourer from Nepal and tried to pass off his identity on the deceased in a bid to evade a Rs 3 crore bank loan, after friends spill the beans Under stress due to a Rs 3 crore bank loan, Deepak Chaudhari meets friends and asks them to help him fake his death so that he can evade repayment Pune: Craving for a masala Bollywood movie? Ditch the theatre and read on, because that's exactly what this 'murder' plan sounds like - a film from the 90s.

Chicago, IL

