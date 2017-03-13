Here's when new - world class' Paramount theme park which could rival Disneyland is set to be open

A A 3.5billion theme park which is expected to rival Disneyland and create up to 30,000 jobs could open its doors as soon as 2022. Although a planning application has yet to be submitted, Paramount, which is the studio behind films such as Forrest Gump, Transformers and Ben Hur is hopeful it will be approved and include more than 50 rides to create a "world class theme park".

