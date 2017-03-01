Herea s your cheat sheet for the 2017 Miami Film Festival, which starts Friday
'An Evening with Rossy de Palma' features an in-person conversation with the iconic Spanish actress and a screening of her new film, directed by Jessica Mitrani, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater. Gaspard Ulliel stars in Xavier Dolan's controversial drama 'It's Only the End of the World,' which screens at 9:30 p.m. Monday March 6 at the Coral Gables Art Cinema.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
