Gopal Ansal surrenders before jail

In a last-ditch effort to garner another extension, senior counsel Ram Jethmalani, representing Ansal, approached the Supreme Court on Monday morning - the day of his surrender, seeking a stay Almost 20 years after a fire killed 59 people at South Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, real-estate baron Gopal Ansal surrendered before Tihar jail authorities on Monday to complete the remainder of his one-year sentence. In a last-ditch effort to garner another extension, senior counsel Ram Jethmalani, representing Ansal, approached the Supreme Court on Monday morning - the day of his surrender, seeking a stay.

