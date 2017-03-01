Forgotten French auteurs Straub-Huillet get rare retrospective in Toronto
The duo, whose careers have been marked by a flurry of controversy, will have their films celebrated at the TIFF Bell Lightbox Political tyranny is strongly felt throughout Straub-Huillet's oeuvre, including Class Relations, their interpretation of Kafka's posthumously published, incomplete novel Amerika. In the early 1960s, two filmmakers began making politically conscious, formally rigorous, emotionally provocative movies in France.
