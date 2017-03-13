FireFly Cinema Helps Create an Enhanced Viewing Experience for Damien ...

FireFly Cinema Helps Create an Enhanc...

Cinema, a developer of affordable color grading and dailies processing applications, today announced its FirePost color grading application was used to produce the EclairColor mastered version of the Academy Award A nominated film La La Land directed by Damien Chazelle. Used on hundreds of feature films , FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction.

