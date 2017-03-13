FILMART: Identity & Personal Experience in Film Explored

Oscar-winning Moonlight Producer Shares his Journey at FILMART HONG KONG, Mar 15, 2017 - - Fresh from a successful Hollywood awards season, film producer Andrew Hevia led the popular 'Sharing by Andrew Hevia, Co-producer of Oscar-winning Best Picture 'Moonlight'' session held yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The discussion was moderated by Maurice Lee, Partner, Maurice WM Lee Solicitors.

