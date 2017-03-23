Film producer Shirish Kunder apologises for his Up CM tweets

Mumbai/Lucknow, Mar 25 : Film producer Shirish Kunder, on Saturday, apologised for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to media reports On Friday, the media quoting Uttar Pradesh police sources said that an FIR was lodged on Friday in Lucknows Hazratganj police station against Bollywood producer Shirish Kunder for his objectionable and abusive post on the UP chief minister. The complainant Amit Kumar Tiwari, according to media reports, said that Kunders tweet compared the Uttar Pradesh CM with the likes of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and therefore legal must be taken against Kunder.

