Film producer Shirish Kunder apologises for his Up CM tweets
Mumbai/Lucknow, Mar 25 : Film producer Shirish Kunder, on Saturday, apologised for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to media reports On Friday, the media quoting Uttar Pradesh police sources said that an FIR was lodged on Friday in Lucknows Hazratganj police station against Bollywood producer Shirish Kunder for his objectionable and abusive post on the UP chief minister. The complainant Amit Kumar Tiwari, according to media reports, said that Kunders tweet compared the Uttar Pradesh CM with the likes of international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and therefore legal must be taken against Kunder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC