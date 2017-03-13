Film Fest volunteers and host families needed
The Sonoma International Film Festival returns this year at the end of March. Volunteers are needed, as well as host families to house filmmakers during the festival, which runs March 29 to April 2. "This festival is a labor of love for our whole community, a love of art, film, fun and community," says SIFF Executive Director Kevin McNeely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC