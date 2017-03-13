Fatwa against Nahid Afrin: Shiv Sena questions Bollywood's unusual silence21 min ago

Mumbai [India], March 17 : Lauding the courage and patience of Assamese singer Nahid Afrin against whom a fatwa has been issued by several Muslim clerics banning her from performing in any public entertainment event, the Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bollywood celebrities for maintaining silence on this issue. Shiv Sena in its editorial mouth piece Saamana lambasted the film fraternity for not backing the 16-year-old singer.

