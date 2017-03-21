Eroticism is a creative depiction of sexuality and sex, otherwise it's porn: Swara Bhaskar
The actor known for her unconventional roles in movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, Swara Bhaskar has yet again chosen an out-of-the-box character with Avinash Das's Anarkali of Arrah. The movie which narrates the story of an erotic performer who croons songs that are filled with double entendre has been talk of the town for its content-driven plot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC