Eroticism is a creative depiction of sexuality and sex, otherwise it's porn: Swara Bhaskar

The actor known for her unconventional roles in movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, Swara Bhaskar has yet again chosen an out-of-the-box character with Avinash Das's Anarkali of Arrah. The movie which narrates the story of an erotic performer who croons songs that are filled with double entendre has been talk of the town for its content-driven plot.

