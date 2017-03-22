Eros International -6.4% as film delay stirs liquidity talk

Indian film producer Eros International is off 6.4% as bearish investors raise new liquidity questions around the postponement of Sarkar 3, a high-profile film fronted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel was set to release April 7, and has been delayed to May 12. A Web report attributes the move to a cash crunch at Eros: "According to sources #sarkar3 can't release on 7th April coz Eros is not paying balance 23Cr to producers" -- 23 crore in rupees, or about $3.5M.

