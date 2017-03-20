Emraan Hashmi follows Shah Rukh Khan'...

Emraan Hashmi follows Shah Rukh Khan's suit, to play dwarf in Mohit Suri's next

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a dwarf in Anand L Rai's Dwarf and this news has made all his fans crazy. The superstar has been experimenting with his onscreen looks a lot off late and will transform himself to a little man for the first time in his career.

Chicago, IL

