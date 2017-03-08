Dutt biopic an honest portrayal, not a propaganda film: Ranbir
Bhopal: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming biopic by Rajkumar Hirani, says the film will be not gloss over the controversies associated with the actor. bollywood biopics generally steer away from the negative aspects of the subject but Ranbir says their movie will not be a propaganda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC