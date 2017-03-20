Don't want to compose for Bollywood only: Abhishek Ray1 hour ago
Mumbai, March 21 Singer and composer Abhishek Ray says he does not like to reserve his music only for Bollywood. "I do two-three films a year but I am ending up making a far more number of songs than those getting used in the films I thought if I only depend on Bollywood for the release of the songs then so many of my compositions would go unnoticed.
