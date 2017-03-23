Don't want my film to be pitted against Aamir's movie: Dutt
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt does not want his comeback film Bhoomi to release on the same day when Aamir Khan's home production Secret Superstar hits the screens. Bhoomi was slated for a released on August 4 along with Aamir's home production Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim.
