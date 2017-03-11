Director Olivier Assayas' films are obsessed with public image and...

"World cinema" can be a murky category, but it aptly describes the films of French director Olivier Assayas, whose narratives flow effortlessly across borders of geography and language. He's an erudite cinephile and former critic, drawing equal inspiration from the French and Taiwanese New Wave, and his films knowingly manipulate the genre codes of film noir, horror and coming-of-age story.

