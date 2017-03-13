Diljit Dosanjh Opens Up on discrimination in Bollywood
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh says he never faced step-motherly treatment in Bollywood. Diljit, who is a name to reckon with in Punjabi cinema, made a successful Bollywood debut last year with Udta Punjab and is now gearing up for the release of his second Hindi film Phillauri.
