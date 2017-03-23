Deepika Padukone to miss Cannes Film Festival for 'Padmavati'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says she won't be seen walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May as she is focussed on her film project "Padmavati". There was buzz that Deepika, who has reportedly bagged an international endorsement deal with cosmetic giant L'Oreal, will represent the brand at the film jamboree.

