Deepika Padukone to miss Cannes Film Festival for 'Padmavati'
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says she won't be seen walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May as she is focussed on her film project "Padmavati". There was buzz that Deepika, who has reportedly bagged an international endorsement deal with cosmetic giant L'Oreal, will represent the brand at the film jamboree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC