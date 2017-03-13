Deepika Padukone to attend Cannes 2017 and follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor?
After breaking every box office record with her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is now set to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival one more time. Well, that's what speculations have to say.
