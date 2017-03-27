Culture minister Regev demands closer...

Culture minister Regev demands closer examination of film funds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Culture Minister Miri Regev speaks with the media before the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on March 16, 2017. Israel's Ministry of Culture is asking Israeli film funds to provide detailed information about the approval process for films, in an apparent attempt to clamp down on those that portray Israel in a negative way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC