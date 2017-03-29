Cinemas screen 1984 in protest at Trump's 'alternative facts'
So begins George Orwell's dystopian drama 1984 , his 1949 novel whose popularity has surged since President Donald Trump took office earlier this year. The book climbed to the top spot of Amazon's best-seller list in January after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway defended false claims about the inauguration crowd as merely "alternative facts".
