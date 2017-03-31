Cinema: Bollywood arrives on Ischia
Ischia, March 31 - A crew headed by Indian filmmaker and choreographer Raju Sundaram is arriving in Ischia to shoot a new Bollywood movie, part of which is set on the Gulf of Naples island. The cast features two young stars, Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel, and the crew is made up of around 30 people, including 22 of Indian nationality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC