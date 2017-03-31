Cinema: Bollywood arrives on Ischia

Ischia, March 31 - A crew headed by Indian filmmaker and choreographer Raju Sundaram is arriving in Ischia to shoot a new Bollywood movie, part of which is set on the Gulf of Naples island. The cast features two young stars, Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel, and the crew is made up of around 30 people, including 22 of Indian nationality.

