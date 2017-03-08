Chuck Prophet Says 'People Are Exhaus...

Chuck Prophet Says 'People Are Exhausted by Pop Culture -- But I'm...

The 53-year-old California singer/songwriter is behind the wheel of a Ford Econoline van laden with his band Mission Express' equipment, en route from San Francisco to Austin, Texas, where on March 10 and 11, they'll play The Continental Club, the first of a 21-date U.S. tour. "It's just your basic 25-hour commute," Prophet tells Billboard .

