Chinese 'film royalty' heading to Dunedin for first festival
The city was chosen due to its sister-city relationship with Shanghai, and had attracted big names to the festival, which begins Friday. Confirmed delegates include Teng Junjie, director of the festival's opening night movie Farewell My Concubine, and editor-in-chief of the Shanghai Media Group - one of China's largest media and cultural companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC