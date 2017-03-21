Can't watch a film like an audience anymore: Actor Suraj Sharma2 min ago

Can't watch a film like an audience a...

Can't watch a film like an audience anymore: Actor Suraj Sharma

Mumbai, March 22 Indian actor Suraj Sharma, who came into the limelight for his role in Ang Lee's "Life of Pi", says that being a student of films, he cannot watch any film like an audience anymore. The actor is excited about his debut Bollywood film "Phillauri", featuring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, he is simultaneously preparing for his exam and studying for the completion of his graduation in New York.

